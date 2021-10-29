Short Interest in Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Decreases By 83.9%

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the September 30th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TNHDF remained flat at $$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. Times Neighborhood has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

About Times Neighborhood

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

