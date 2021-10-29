Short Interest in Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Declines By 58.6%

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the September 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VCISY opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18.

Several research firms recently commented on VCISY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

