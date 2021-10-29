Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Rises By 800.0%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMIY opened at $32.74 on Friday. Wilmar International has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.27.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.0496 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.