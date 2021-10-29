Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Shutterstock updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.180-$3.290 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.18-3.29 EPS.

SSTK opened at $118.70 on Friday. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average of $101.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $2,225,733.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,916 shares of company stock valued at $19,262,708. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shutterstock stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Shutterstock worth $16,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

