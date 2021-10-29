Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.180-$3.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $765 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $752.44 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.18-3.29 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Shares of SSTK stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.13. 7,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,490. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.58.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $1,348,281.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,963,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,157,714.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,916 shares of company stock worth $19,262,708 over the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shutterstock stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Shutterstock worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

