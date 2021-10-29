Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Up 118.4% in October

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 118.4% from the September 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SIEGY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.79. 132,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $63.52 and a 52 week high of $88.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.