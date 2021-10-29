Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Up 118.4% in October

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 118.4% from the September 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SIEGY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.79. 132,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $63.52 and a 52 week high of $88.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIEGY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.