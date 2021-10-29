Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) EVP Sells $49,340.00 in Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. 16,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,545. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56.
Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.
About Sierra Bancorp
Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
