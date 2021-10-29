Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) EVP Sells $49,340.00 in Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. 16,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,545. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

