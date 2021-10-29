Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.28

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 5952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

SGFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Signify Health alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Signify Health by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Signify Health by 817.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signify Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter.

About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.