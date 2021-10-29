Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities began coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.86.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 31,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

