Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.75. Silgan also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of Silgan stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 593,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,718. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. Silgan’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silgan stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

