Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.29.

SIMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

SIMO stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.18.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.0% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,762,123 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $112,952,000 after purchasing an additional 436,800 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $94,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $89,994,000 after acquiring an additional 63,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after acquiring an additional 789,328 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,021,000 after buying an additional 966,323 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

