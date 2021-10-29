Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded to “Positive” by Susquehanna Bancshares

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $69.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $81.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 651,703 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

