SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Set at C$15.00 by Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) has been assigned a C$15.00 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.42.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

