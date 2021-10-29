Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned about 36.14% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQC opened at $32.03 on Friday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $32.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

