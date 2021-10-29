Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

SHI opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.75. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 6.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

