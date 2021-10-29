Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.31. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,621 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $61,847,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 447.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 968,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $33,789,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

