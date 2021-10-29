Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SKY. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $66.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.65 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

