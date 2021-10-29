Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC) Shares Up 1.7%

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.03 and last traded at $29.03. 4,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 4,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.