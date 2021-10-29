Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Hits One Day Volume of $324.40 Million

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $151.03 million and $324.40 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0704 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00229960 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00098302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.