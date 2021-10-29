Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) Short Interest Down 99.7% in October

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the September 30th total of 501,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAA opened at $9.93 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

