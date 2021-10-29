Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Sonic Automotive has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sonic Automotive has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sonic Automotive to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Shares of NYSE SAH traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 535,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,013. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonic Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,316 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Sonic Automotive worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

