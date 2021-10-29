Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Position Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 51.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 12.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

SAH opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.55. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

