Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sonic Automotive stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonic Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,316 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Sonic Automotive worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

