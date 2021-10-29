Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.91.

SWN opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 704.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 163.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,506 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

