SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Shares Up 1.7%

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.79. 2,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 8,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.33% of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

