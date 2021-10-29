SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) One Day Volume Tops $81,385.00

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $81,385.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00070909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00071404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00095287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,906.06 or 0.99438353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,367.31 or 0.07015121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00021781 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

