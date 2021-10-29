Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Short Interest Up 305.0% in October

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,400 shares, a growth of 305.0% from the September 30th total of 51,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Spartacus Acquisition stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Spartacus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, major shareholder Neil S. Subin acquired 1,105,000 shares of Spartacus Acquisition stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $11,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 238,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Spartacus Acquisition

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

