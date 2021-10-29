SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Increased by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.12. 372,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,436,610. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.48.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

