SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.34 and last traded at $57.34. Approximately 142,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 62,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.65.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGM. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,001,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,341,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000.

