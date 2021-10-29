Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Position Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,015,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,320 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.45% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $15,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,860,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 227,324 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after buying an additional 244,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,041,000 after buying an additional 718,149 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SPPI opened at $1.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $318.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.14.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

