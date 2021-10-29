Spin Master Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Spin Master in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.14 million.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.64.

Shares of TOY opened at C$43.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$25.54 and a 1-year high of C$54.18.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.