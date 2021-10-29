Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. 110,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAVE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

