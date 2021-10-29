Splintershards (SPS) Price Hits $0.58

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Splintershards has a total market cap of $89.50 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00065084 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BSC MemePad (BSCM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BNB Cash (BNBCH) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,560,214 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

