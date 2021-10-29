Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Shares Sold by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp cut its stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,553 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Sports Entertainment Acquisition worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEAH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $30,520,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $6,804,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEAH opened at $11.23 on Friday. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $11.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

