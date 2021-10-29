Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $137.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.78.

SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,327. Sprout Social has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.46.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $171,537.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $55,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,645 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,591 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after acquiring an additional 753,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,153,000 after acquiring an additional 245,816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,401,000 after acquiring an additional 123,520 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 491,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 303.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,790,000 after acquiring an additional 915,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.