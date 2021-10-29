Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 139,932 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,932 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $41,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.82. 5,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,677. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

