Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $32.86 Million Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,537 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of Atlassian worth $32,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% in the second quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 29.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian stock traded up $31.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $448.44. The stock had a trading volume of 77,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $176.42 and a 1-year high of $433.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.68.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Truist raised their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.76.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.