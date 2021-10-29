Sridhar Kosaraju Sells 1,500 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $249,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sridhar Kosaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.04, for a total value of $238,560.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $243,090.00.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $164.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.41. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.84 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after buying an additional 551,232 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,896,000 after buying an additional 511,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,479,000 after buying an additional 191,777 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,033,000 after buying an additional 795,916 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.