SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.