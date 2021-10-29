SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Raised to $80.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.20. 38,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $79.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $73.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 968,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 113,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 61.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

