SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.06. The company had a trading volume of 72,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,327. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $79.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

