Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Shares Up 1.2%

Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.80. 892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 774,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,000. Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 58.24% of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.