Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 73.80 ($0.96). Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 73.80 ($0.96), with a volume of 1,129,027 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £291.62 million and a P/E ratio of 6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26.

Get Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 0.89 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.