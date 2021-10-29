Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 2,870,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 885% from the average daily volume of 291,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15.

About Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

