Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares lowered Stantec to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$71.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.04.

STN stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47. Stantec has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 14,747 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

