State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in State Street were worth $19,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,750,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after acquiring an additional 994,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after acquiring an additional 909,022 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

State Street stock opened at $98.82 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $100.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.