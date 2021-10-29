State Street Corp Acquires 516,541 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,054,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,541 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.50% of CubeSmart worth $329,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

