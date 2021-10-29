State Street Corp Boosts Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231,499 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 9.94% of New Jersey Resources worth $382,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 210.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

