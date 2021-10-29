State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $341,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Cable One in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 43.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One stock opened at $1,757.71 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,943.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,873.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 24.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,176.86.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

