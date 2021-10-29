State Street Corp Sells 10,377 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,379,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $417,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 19.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lear by 67.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Lear by 209.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 12.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 74,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $169.69 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.14) earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEA. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.73.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

